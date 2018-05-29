All they are saying

Last week YnetNews posted the Reuters story reporting that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was caught on tape Thursday joining a crowd in a chant calling for the destruction of Iran’s enemies—among them the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel. The chant broke out after a speech delivered by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held in Tehran. The crowd then takes up the chant of “Death to America,” “Death to Britain,” and “Death to Israel,” all while Zarif is seen smiling and mouthing the words shouted by the participants. YnetNews included a 35-second video. I just found the shorter but embeddable version below that Tom Gross posted here on YouTube.

Zarif does not go whole hog on the chant. He is not caught on camera raising his fist and shouting it out, but he does not refrain from joining in either, as I take it from the YnetNews report.

Zarif is of course the friend of John Kerry with whom Kerry negotiated Obama’s deal with Iran. Obama and Kerry lied as much about that deal as Obama did about Obamacare, yet both Obama and Kerry are still held in high regard by our media masters.

The Boston Globe reported earlier this month that Kerry sat down at the United Nations with Zarif to discuss ways of undermining the Trump administration’s policy of terminating the pact. It was reportedly their second such meeting in the past two months. Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates did not respond to my request for comment on the possible Logan Act violations committed by Kerry in holding these meetings.

Zarif gives us the quotable quote below via Twitter. Hate abides. The good news, however, is that we’re living in a “post-US JCPOA” world.