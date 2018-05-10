An FBI informant in the Trump campaign?

Rush Limbaugh summarizes Kim Strassel’s Wall Street Journal column of this past Friday, today’s Wall Street Journal editorial (obviously written by Kim), and a related Washington Post story in which the deep state strikes back against House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes. It’s a complicated story to unravel. In the transcript posted at his site, Rush links to each of the three sources and summarizes the salient details.

Close reading is required, and Rush zooms in to provide it. There seems to be a serious question whether the FBI had an informant in the Trump campaign.

At last word, Chairman Nunes and Rep. Trey Gowdy had met with Rod Rosenstein, FBI and intelligence authorities. They agreed to keep talking about obtaining the documents in issue (statement embedded in tweet below).

Nunes and Gowdy issue statement saying they had a "productive" meeting at DOJ today, and will keep talking next week about latest doc request pic.twitter.com/s2TJtfmXgh — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) May 10, 2018

What is going on here? Kim Strassel comments today in her tweet below. Support Devin Nunes!