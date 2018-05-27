Posted on May 27, 2018 by Steven Hayward in Music

And Now for Something Completely Different…

I’m sure many of our faithful readers are fans of the geniuses behind “Bad Lip Reading” on YouTube, but Garren Lazar does them one better by applying their technique to . . . Peanuts cartoons!

Behold, Peanuts crossed with progressive rock—a nice interlude for a three-day weekend. Enjoy:

There are several more like this on Garren Lazar’s YouTube page: Peanuts signing Heart’s “Barracuda,” the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” and even “Free Bird,” though I think the general prohibition of “Free Bird” by the UN Human Rights Commission applies to this, too.

Actually, “Stayin’ Alive” is so good I think it needs to be posted here, too:

