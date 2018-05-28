Paul Mirengoff observed the most notable elements of President Trump’s appearance at the Naval Academy commencement ceremony last week. Trump gave an inspirational commencement speech. That was one such element. The speech was interrupted by applause; it was uninterrupted by protest. That’s another such element (or two).

The New York Times covered Trump’s commencement speech in a hilariously grudging account. The Times also purported to find three false claims in it. It’s almost funny.

To adapt a phrase, President Trump is a high-energy guy. He nevertheless stood in one place to honor the midshipmen by shaking the hand of every graduate over some 90 minutes. The respect seems to have been mutual. That’s yet another such element. Via Josh Caplan’s Twitter feed, the video below condenses Trump’s handshaking into 60 seconds.