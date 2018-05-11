Candace Owens unexpurgated

Candace Owens came to town on Tuesday to speak before a packed audience in the ballroom of the Marriott City Center in downtown Minneapolis. The event was sponsored by the Center of the American Experiment, the conservative Minnesota think tank of which John is the president. The center writes: “We loved the way she thinks way before Kanye West, and we certainly love her more after Candace Owens inspired a crowd of 550 at another Center lunch forum. The Kanye, and now Presidential-approved Owens spent her first trip to Minnesota with American Experiment sharing her thoughts on the state of culture, politics, and, of course, that now infamous tweet.”

The audience of 550 was diverse in age, sex, and race, yet we agreed on the fabulosity of Ms. Owens. The event was a spectacular success. In the words of the old Saturday Night Live routine, she pumped us up. Be sure to stick around for the questions and answers too. The lady is a natural. Enjoy!