IDF strikes Gaza

The informative IDF Twitter feed reports that “the IDF is currently operating in the Gaza Strip. The explosions heard are related to this activity. Details to follow.” Israel has been taking mortars from Gaza this morning, one of which hit near the Israeli kindergarten featured in the video posted here on Twitter. The Times of Israel reports here.

FOX News continues to regurgitate “information” disseminated by “the Gaza Health Ministry” as straight news. Sitting in for Bret Baeier, who has done so recently, Mike Emanuel did it again on Special Report this past Friday. It’s not his fault; he was just reading the prompter. But it shouldn’t be necessary to explain to the reporters and writers at FOX News that the “Gaza Health Ministry” is an organ of Hamas propaganda.