It’s beginning to look a lot like…

Michael Barone is the omniscient and judicious political historian and columnist. He co-wrote the first 22 or so editions of the Almanac of American Politics, out in 2018 in what must be its twenty-third biennial edition. It has no competition; there is nothing else like it. The same might be said of Barone himself.

In his most recent Washington Examiner column Barone absorbs the recent disclosures in the slowly unfolding scandal implicit in the counterintelligence investigation that culminated in the Mueller Switch Project. I noted the column in “Comey and Clapper clarify.” I think the unfolding scandal may be the biggest and most audacious in American political history.

Barone isn’t quite there yet, but he’s getting close. The New York Post republishes Barone’s column today under the evocative headline “Obama’s spying scandal is starting to look a lot like Watergate.”

In his understated style, Barone lends historical perspective: “Until 2016, just about everyone agreed that it was a bad thing for government intelligence or law enforcement agencies to spy (er, secretly collect information?) on a political campaign. Especially a campaign of the opposition party.” Thank you, Mr. Barone!