Killing the worst deal ever (3)

As the media studiously ignore the incredible Israeli contribution to our understanding of the mullahs’ beloved nuclear program, I want to continues this series of quick hits bearing on the raid. Today’s Jerusalem Post carries a story with this additional revelation (via “senior Israeli officials”) from the Iranian archive: “Among the critical documents is a map of five secret nuclear test sites. One official quipped that any tests Iran might now do at those sites would no longer remain secret.” If this statement is accurate, I wonder if this too is “old news.”
