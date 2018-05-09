Killing the worst deal ever (8)

When I visited the White House last year for one of President Trump’s 100-day events, Roger Kimball asked the question I wanted to hear: “What about Iran?” Good question! And it elicited a good response. I reported it here on Power Line.

“We can never let Iran have nuclear weapons,” Trump said, and, by contrast with his predecessor, seemed to mean it. “Israel wouldn’t have a chance,” he added. “They’ve broken the feel of a deal,” he said. “We’re going to have a big report. It’s not going to be a positive report for Iran.”

He derided the Obama administration’s Iran deal at length. The Iranian regime was on the verge of “going out of business” when it was rescued by the deal. They should have thanked Obama and Kerry for the $1.7 billion in cash up front. Instead, he said, the Iranians mocked them. In his own way he expressed indignation on behalf of the Obama administration.

President Trump takes a pride in the United States that the Obama crowd lacked. They didn’t mind letting Iran take advantage of them. They didn’t mind the humiliation of the United States. They seemed to enjoy it. Even so, they knew enough to cover it up and lie about it.

Not so President Trump. His speech yesterday made the case for withdrawing from the deal into which Obama had entered with the Iranian regime as an executive agreement. It is an excellent speech (transcript here, video below).

In case you had any doubt about the merits of Trump’s decision, former CIA Director John Brennan’s unhinged rant on Twitter ought to help channel your thoughts. This seems to represent a pure case of projection and misunderstanding. The bit about strengthening “Iraninan hawks” is classic. What a nut.

Today, Donald Trump simultaneously lied about the Iranian nuclear deal, undermined global confidence in US commitments, alienated our closest allies, strengthened Iranian hawks, & gave North Korea more reason to keep its nukes. This madness is a danger to our national security. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 8, 2018

President Trump’s decision exudes strength. It harks back to President Reagan’s finest moments. Among other things, he is the UnObama. The speech was scrupulously crafted to lay out basic facts supporting withdrawal from the deal. I don’t think the mullahs will test his resolve.

The Obamabots among the Democrats and their media adjunct continue to howl in unison that the withdrawal somehow undermines confidence in the word of the United States. Everyone understood that Obama avoided submission of the deal for ratification because it wouldn’t even have attained a majority vote. It represented the pure expression of Obama’s will, which is now if it wasn’t then a will-o’-the-wisp.

Quotable quote: “We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. And we will not allow a regime that chants ‘Death to America’ to gain access to the most deadly weapons on Earth. Today’s action sends a critical message. The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them.”