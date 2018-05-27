Michael Hayden calls BS on James Clapper

Former CIA Director Michael Hayden can’t stand President Trump. Lots of good people can’t.

But Hayden is intellectually honest enough to reject James Clapper’s claim that there’s “no doubt” Russian meddling swung the election in favor of Trump. Hayden says it’s “unknowable” whether the Russians influenced the election to that extent.

He also criticized Clapper for making his claim. “We should stop talking about it,” Hayden admonished. “Donald Trump is the president.”

As I showed here, Clapper himself admitted that he lacks the “skill sets” to assess the impact of Russian activity on the election. He said this under questioning from Sen. Tom Cotton in January 2017. Now, a year and a half later, he’s making just that assessment with certainty.

Clapper and John Brennan are behaving disgracefully to the detriment of the intelligence agencies they once headed. Hayden, though he shares their anti-Trump sentiment, is probably appalled.