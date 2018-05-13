Pompeo and circumstance

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared for an interview by Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday this morning (video below, transcript here). To say the least, circumstances have allowed him to make to his first few weeks on notably consequential. I think he is an essential part of the national security dream team President Trump now has in place. His common sense, lucidity, and native good humor are in such marked contrast to his predecessors in the Obama administration (more in the adjacent post).

Quotable quote: “Chris, I hope I haven’t peaked in my first two weeks.”