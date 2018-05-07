Shameless in Gaza

Hamas continues its war on Israel with its weekly assaults on the border and related activities. It promotes this edition of the war as a “protest” against the Israeli blockade of Gaza, which somehow leaves enough room for the construction of the latest in terror tunnels (see, e.g., this one destroyed last month). The IDF videos below convey the message Hamas is sending and captures a bit of Hamas theater that has somehow failed to win the audience it deserves.
Their message is clear. pic.twitter.com/j1EojzI4jz
— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 6, 2018
Here’s the video featuring Hamas theater.
Via Times of Israel.