Speaking of scurrilous

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is new to the job, but he is off to a great start. Like his boss, he loves America. Like his boss, he has the fighting spirit. And as a former congressman, he has taken the size of his former colleagues on Capitol Hill perhaps even better than his boss.

Where does that leave Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico? Responding to a question Senator Tom Udall read to him at yesterday’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Pompeo baited Udall into wrestling with the word “scurrilous” with hilarious results (at about 1:50 of the video clip below). Plot spoiler: Udall loses.

Quotable quote: “Senator, I find that question bizarre.”