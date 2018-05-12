Warning: Don’t show this man…

Iran’s Supreme Leader (as he styles himself) wants it to be known that he is mightily unhappy with President Trump. That is what I deduce from Josh Delk’s story reporting in the Hill that “Iran’s supreme leader trolls Trump with photo of himself reading ‘Fire and Fury.'” If Fire and Fury is the Supreme Leader’s book of the week, let us recall that “Death to America” is the Supreme Leader’s favorite chant — even when Barack Obama seeks to please him.

Iran's supreme leader trolls Trump with photo of himself reading "Fire and Fury" days after Trump ends nuclear deal https://t.co/xWnfSobdsd pic.twitter.com/v7T1brzcu0 — The Hill (@thehill) May 11, 2018

While the Supreme Leader is trolling President Trump, might not this suggest to the average American that President Trump is on the right track? Why, yes, I do believe it does. Scott Adams transforms my pedestrian train of thought to his own humorous use, citing his explication of Trump’s techniques of persuasion.