ACLU secretly demotes free speech

The left bailed on free speech a while back. Everyone who has been paying attention knows this.

Less widely known is the fact that the ACLU is bailing too. That’s clear from this column in the Wall Street Journal by Wendy Kaminer, a former ACLU board member.

Kaminer reports on new ACLU guidelines governing case selection and “Conflicts Between Competing Values or Priorities.” According to Kaminer, the guidelines are contained in a secret, internal document that wasn’t to be seen even by ACLU members. It was distributed to select ACLU officials and board members, who were instructed not to share it.

The guidelines make it clear that, for today’s ACLU, free speech is just another “competing value or priority” to be balanced against others. In particular, it is to be balanced against the sensibilities of leftists the ACLU hopes will support it.

Per the guidelines, in selecting speech cases to defend the ACLU will now balance the “impact of the proposed speech and the impact of its suppression.” Factors like the potential effect of the speech on “marginalized communities” and even on “the ACLU’s credibility” could militate against taking a case.

Fundraising and communications officials helped formulate the new guidelines, according to Kaniner’s sources. These officials understand that free speech values do not appeal to the ACLU’s increasingly partisan leftist constituency, especially after the 2017 rally in Charlottesville.

Consistent with its proud tradition, the ACLU, via its Virginia affiliate, courageously represented the rally’s organizers when Charlottesville attempted to deny them a permit to assemble. As a result, the ACLU took intense criticism from the left. The new guidelines seem designed to ensure that nothing like this happens to the ACLU again.

As Kaminer says:

The speech-case guidelines reflect a demotion of free speech in the ACLU’s hierarchy of values. Their vague references to the “serious harm” to “marginalized” people occasioned by speech can easily include the presumed psychological effects of racist or otherwise hateful speech, which is constitutionally protected but contrary to ACLU values. Faced with perceived conflicts between freedom of speech and “progress toward equality,” the ACLU is likely to choose equality. If the Supreme Court adopted the ACLU’s balancing test, it would greatly expand government power to restrict speech.

Expansion of government power to restrict politically incorrect speech has become a priority for the left. It’s not a priority for the ACLU, but neither does that once-admirable organization seem very interested in thwarting that expansion. The ACLU sees no future in standing in the way.