Annapolis Shootings Bring Out the Worst In Reporters

White House reporters apparently thought that Jarrod Ramos’s murderous rampage was somehow President Trump’s fault. When he crossed the White House lawn, they hectored him for a statement on the shootings. The bitterness in their voices is palpable. NBC News tweeted this as if they were proud of it:

"Can you please talk to us about the dead reporters in Annapolis?" “Do you have any words of condolence for the families, Mr. President?” "Why are you walking away?" Pres. Trump does not comment when asked about the deadly Maryland newsroom shooting.https://t.co/5ZcmEVQW9z pic.twitter.com/heIzI7S4Ck — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 28, 2018

The president had already released a statement on the shootings at the time he was badgered by reporters.

Then we have Rob Cox, a senior editor at Reuters, who tweeted:

This is what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people. Blood is on your hands, Mr. President. Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul.

Actually, of course, Ramos’s vendetta against the Capital Gazette had nothing to do with Trump referring to some journalists as enemies of the people. Cox has subsequently apologized and deleted his tweet.

Somehow, I don’t recall reporters blaming Barack Obama every time a murder was committed during his administration. In fact, the homicide rate rose during Obama’s second term, apparently in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, which Obama endorsed, and the anti-police sentiment that Obama shared. I don’t remember any reporters asking Obama about the spike in homicides, let alone trying to blame him for a particular crime.

These are just two out of thousands of examples of misbehavior by reporters that explain why President Trump and many others consider some journalists to be enemies of the majority of Americans.