Felled by a tweet

In the adjacent post Paul cautiously evaluates President Trump’s possible role in toppling Republican incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford in yesterday’s Republican primary. Yesterday afternoon Trump took time out to put the hex on Sanford and endorse Katie Harrington in the tweet below. With 99 percent of the vote counted, Arrington prevailed with 50.5 percent of the vote; Sanford took 46.6 percent. The margin between them was 2,500 votes.

Stephen Douglas was thought to have had his presidential ambitions laid low by a question Lincoln posed to him during their 1858 debate in Freeport. It’s probably a little more complicated than this, but Sanford might have been felled by a Trump tweet. In his characteristic style, pointedly reminded voters of Sanford’s past disgrace: “He is better off in Argentina.” The Trump factor was in any event decisive, as Alex Isenstadt makes plain in “Sanford’s fatal sin: Crossing Donald Trump.”