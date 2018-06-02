God Help Us

This is all over Twitter, but if, like me, you avoid Twitter like the plague you may not have seen it. From USA Today, a graphic illustrating how marijuana is illegally shipped out of Colorado to other states:

What’s extraordinary is that the whole point of the graphic is to depict Colorado and how marijuana is smuggled out of that state. Raising once again the question whether newspapers actually employ editors, and refuting–not for the first time!–the claim that journalists are drawn from the “elites.”

Via Twitchy.