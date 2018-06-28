In search of the origin (3)

Disgraced former FBI counterintelligence head Peter Strzok is a key witness to the origin of the investigation culminating in the Mueller Switch Project, and he is a Trump hater in the first degree. Yesterday he appeared behind closed doors for questioning by the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees. It is tough to come by news of his appearance. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte ducked out briefly during the tenth hour of Strzok’s appearance before the committees to answer a few questions posed by Martha McCallum on FOX News last night (video below).

Goodlatte told McCallum that FBI lawyers accompanying Strzok instructed him not to answer many questions from the committees. “That’s going to be a serious problem moving forward so we will be raising questions with the FBI and with the Department of Justice about why it is that their counsel is instructing Mr. Strzok not to answer questions,” Goodlatte said.

Andrew McCarthy notes on Twitter that Strzok was accompanied by three FBI lawyers. Why three? My guess is that’s how many FBI lawyers it takes to make sure we don’t find out what happened.