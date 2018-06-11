In Singapore, a White House statement

The White House has released the statement below about the Singapore summit meeting tomorrow (embedded below via the Twitter feed of AP White House correspondent Zeke Miller). The statement relates: “The discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected.” The summit will convene and adjourn in Singapore in the course of the coming day. Something is happening here.
White House: Statement Regarding the Summit Between the United States and North Korea pic.twitter.com/RIqBI8FCiF
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 11, 2018