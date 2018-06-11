Posted on June 11, 2018 by Scott Johnson in North Korea, Trump Foreign Policy

In Singapore, a White House statement

The White House has released the statement below about the Singapore summit meeting tomorrow (embedded below via the Twitter feed of AP White House correspondent Zeke Miller). The statement relates: “The discussions between the United States and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected.” The summit will convene and adjourn in Singapore in the course of the coming day. Something is happening here.

