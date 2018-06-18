Media Alert

I’ll be guest hosting the Laura Ingraham radio show tomorrow and Wednesday. The program runs live from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern, and is heard at other times in some geographies.

Tomorrow’s show should be fun. We will be talking about the Inspector General’s report on FBI misconduct, in the context of today’s explosive Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. We will also spend a lot of time on the alleged “crisis” of family separation at the Southern border. Guests will include Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies, Congressman Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Curt Smith, author of The Presidents and the Pastime: The History of Baseball and the White House.

You can go here to find a radio station in your area or to listen online. If you miss the show live, you can get highlights via podcast on iTunes. Please listen in, and give us a call at 855-40-LAURA. As always, I would love to hear from some Power Line readers.