President Trump Responds to IG Report [with comment by Paul]

President Trump has been tweeting up a storm ever since he returned from Singapore. This is what he has had to say about the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s and DOJ’s handling of the Clinton email investigation:

FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who headed the Clinton & Russia investigations, texted to his lover Lisa Page, in the IG Report, that “we’ll stop” candidate Trump from becoming President. Doesn’t get any lower than that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI. I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts. Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

“Why in the world didn’t Barack Obama fire this guy (Comey)?” asks Mark Levin! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

“Donald Trump was 100% right to fire James Comey.” Mark Levin — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

So, it’s basically a victory lap.

The Inspector General was reviewing the Clinton email investigation, not the Russia investigation that has now been passed on to Bob Mueller. Yet the most interesting information in his report relates mostly to Russia. For example, Peter Strzok wasn’t going to stop Trump from being elected by anything having to do with the Clinton investigation, which was already over by August 2016. Rather, he had to be referring to his key role in the Russia investigation. I assume that he contemplated stopping Trump by leaking damaging (whether true or false) information gleaned from that investigation to the press.

PAUL ADDS: John has identified what I consider the most important aspect of the IG’s report — what it tells us about the motive behind the Russia investigation in its early days.

I must remind readers, however, that Trump, upon assuming the presidency, decided to retain Comey rather than relieving him of duty, as many of us thought he should. Where were Trump’s “good instincts” when he decided Comey would carry on as FBI director?