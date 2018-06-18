Speaking of dumpster fires

University of Minnesota Law School Professor Richard Painter held himself out as a Republican former Bush ethics czar on the lefty cable news channels until he decided to seek the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat of appointed incumbent Tina Smith. Now he has outed himself as just another nut in the fruitcake constellation.

Painter’s debut campaign video below stars Painter himself speaking directly to Democratic primary voters. In a vainglorious echo of the Kennedys quoting the Serpent speaking in a play by George Bernard Shaw, Painter says: “Some people see a dumpster fire and do nothing but watch the spectacle.” Painter adds: “I see a dumpster fire and jump right in.” Actually, I made up the last part so you will watch the whole thing (below).