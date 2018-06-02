Posted on June 2, 2018 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Privacy Update Edition

The time is long overdue for Power Line to update its privacy settings. If you’re a liberal, you have the right to make a fool of yourself in the Comments section, or keep your opinions private. If you are skeptical about the superiority of Islay single malts, you may wish to keep that defective opinion private, too. And if you’re Roseanne Barr, well let’s just say a two-week waiting period before a tweet goes live might be a good privacy policy to adopt. Where are the high school kids protesting for Twitter control when we need them?

All we need is O.J. to make this the perfect trifecta.

I think this is called “winning.”

Headlines of the week:

Five Guys (from the CIA), or In-and-Out (with your warheads)?

Definitely using this in class in the fall.

Power Line’s dog of the week selection committee.

And finally. . . an encore appearance by Kaitlin Bennett:

