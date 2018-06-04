Wishful Thinking at the Associated Press [Updated]

The Associated Press takes up the topic of the day, President Trump’s tweet about presidential pardons. The AP story is titled “Can Trump Pardon Himself? Not If He’s Impeached.” The AP quotes Trump’s tweet as follows:

Now, Trump says, he has the power to keep himself out of jail if he wanted, declaring an “absolute right to PARDON myself.” This time though, it seems, he isn’t joking.

Trump’s full tweet gives the point quite a different context:

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!

The AP follows with a reasonably accurate description of the basics of the president’s pardon power, emphasizing that, as everyone knows, a president can’t defeat the political remedy of impeachment through a self-pardon. You get the feeling the AP’s attitude toward the possibility of impeachment is hopeful.

But this is the entertaining part. The AP story concludes:

Comey is former FBI director who was leading the Russia investigation when Trump was fired.

While the error no doubt will be corrected at some point, it is, I think, a clear case of wishful thinking.

UPDATE: Here is the correction:

Rather than the other way around. Sadly, for the Left.