Your FBI at Work

I have known two very senior FBI agents over the years, both involved in high profile cases whose names everyone would remember, and they were two of the finest individuals I’ve ever known. In one case, when one agent was a neighbor, the Dept. of Justice sent investigators to my house to interview me as part of renewing the agent’s security clearance, which struck me as ironic since it seemed to me the inquiry ought to have been the other way around. Incidentally, both of these agents were conservative Republicans.

Of course, this was all a while ago now, and in any case a sample size of two can’t tell you the whole story. But what to make of the incident making news just now of the FBI agent whose gun went off accidentally after it fell out of his pants following a backflip in a bar. Say what? You have to see this, not to believe it:

First of all, as it appears, this nitwit kept the gun tucked into his rear waistband rather than in a holster. Second, notice how nonchalant he tries to act after he picks up the discharged gun and tries to saunter off. The errant shot hit someone! (The victim was not seriously injured, according to reports.) I’m sure many of our loyal gun experts will have a long list of everything this knucklehead did wrong.

I have to think this was against multiple FBI regulations on the disposition of their firearms off duty, but I don’t know. I do know that FBI agents are not allowed to check their weapons when they fly but must bring them onboard into the cabin (the airlines and pilots all get prior notification of course), and maybe FBI agents are told not to leave their weapons in their car when they are out after hours. Maybe a knowledgeable person among our readers will care to comment. Maybe this guy was actually on duty in some undercover role? If so, he found a spectacular way to blow his cover.

I can’t help but wonder if this isn’t a metaphor, if not God’s little joke, for the drunken backflips and misfires that characterize the FBI’s investigations of Hillary and Trump.