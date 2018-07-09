Posted on July 9, 2018 by John Hinderaker in 2016 Presidential Election, Democrats, Liberals

A Happy Walk Down Memory Lane

As we wait for President Trump to announce his Supreme Court nomination, we can while away a couple of minutes with this montage from election night, tweeted by Trump this morning. Good times, good times!


I disagree with the president in one respect: I think the Democrats still don’t get it. Hence the long national nightmare that we have been living through for the last year and a half.

