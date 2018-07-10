Against XX

If you sense a synthetic quality to the outrage greeting the nominating of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court by President Trump, you aren’t mistaken. The Women’s March had its statement decrying the apocalypse to be wrought by the nominee before he (or she) was named yesterday. Once the announcement was made, the blank name was to be filled in by the Women’s March functionary. In the event, the functionary did a poor job of filling of it, first forgetting to fill in the blank and then misspelling the nominee’s name.

Everyone needs a copy editor, example number 4,732 pic.twitter.com/8wS3WmBi1i — Jason Seher (@jhseher) July 10, 2018

And that’s not all! Victor Morton includes another such statement — this one from Democracy for America anticipating a horsewoman of the apocalypse — in his Washington Times round-up.