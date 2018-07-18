Posted on July 18, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Democrats, Economy

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Gift That Keeps On Giving

Is it a coincidence that the new face of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is a blithering idiot? I think not. The more we see of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, the more we want her to be the Democrats’ standard-bearer. Here she explains her views on unemployment and the future of capitalism. The unemployment rate is low, she says, because “everyone has two jobs.”

Via the Daily Wire.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line