Dear President Tusk: Tusk you

The President of the European Council is one Donald Tusk. Tusk previously served as Prime Minister of Poland from 2007 to 2014 and was a co-founder and chairman of the Civic Platform political party. I concede that I don’t know much about him. I thought yesterday that he was entirely out of line with his comment on the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Minister in the cabinet of British Prime Minister May to protest her betrayal of Brexit.

Echoing a comment he made to reporters after the earlier resignation of Brexit Secretary David Davis, Tusk commented on Twitter: “Politicians come and go but the problems they have created for people remain. I can only regret that the idea of Brexit has not left with Davis and Johnson. But…who knows?” Speaking to reporters earlier, Tusk said: “The mess caused by Brexit is the biggest problem in the history of the EU-UK relations and remains unsolved with or without Mr Davis: “Unfortunately, the idea of Brexit has not left together with David Davis.”

Who does this guy think he is? The idea of Brexit hasn’t left because that it is the democratically determined choice of the British people. I should think the former Prime Minister of Poland might have some respect for it.

Yesterday Tusk had more, this time for President Trump. Speaking as he signed a joint EU-NATO declaration with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Tusk was apparently alluding to Trump’s upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin when he said “it is always worth knowing who is your strategic friend and who is your strategic problem.”

I take it (as the AP does) that that was meant for President Trump, but Tusk directed this to us: “Dear America, appreciate your allies, after all you don’t have all that many.”

I certainly appreciate our allies, Great Britain and Poland prominently among them. However, I don’t appreciate being lectured or patronized either and I doubt that I am alone, if anyone is paying attention to him.