DiFi in the WiFi Era

We noted here the other day that California Senator Dianne Feinstein could be facing a tough race in November from a candidate to her left, State. Sen. Kevin de Leon, and this will make her ratchet up her antics in the forthcoming confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh. (Feinstein is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, so the pressure is on.)

Last night the California Democratic Party endorsed de Leon over Feinstein by a large margin:

California Democratic Party leaders took a step to the left Saturday night, endorsing liberal state lawmaker Kevin de León for Senate over Democratic icon Sen. Dianne Feinstein. De León’s victory reflected the increasing strength of the state party’s liberal activist core, which was energized by the election of Republican President Trump. It was also a stinging rebuke of Feinstein, indicating that Democratic activists in California have soured on her record of pragmatism and deference for bipartisanship . . . Most significant is the margin—look how poorly Feinstein did: Paul noted back in February that Feinstein was weak with the party activists, but the margin then was much narrower: In a sign of the times, the California Democratic Party has declined to endorse the state’s senior senator in her bid for reelection. In fact, Dianne Feinstein lost to her Democratic opponent in a vote at the state’s Democratic convention. Hard left-winger Kevin de Leon received 54 percent of the vote, compared to Feinstein’s 37 percent.

That’s quite an erosion in six months—from 37 percent down to 7 percent.

Feinstein is likely to hold on in November, but this is another clear sign of the future of the Democratic Party. DiFi isn’t up to the WiFi times.