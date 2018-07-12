From the Islamic Republic

Herewith a round-up of recent news items from President Obama’s friends in the Islamic Republic of Iran. If the authorities of the regime weren’t terror-loving murderers giving their all for Allah, they might be funny:

• AFP and Times of Israel staff, “Iranian general blames water woes on Israeli ‘cloud theft.’” Excerpt:

An Iranian general on Monday accused Israel of manipulating weather to prevent rain over the Islamic Republic, alleging his country was facing cloud “theft,” before being contradicted by the nation’s weather chief. “The changing climate in Iran is suspect,” Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali, head of Iran’s Civil Defense Organization told a press conference, semi-official ISNA news agency reported. “Foreign interference is suspected to have played a role in climate change,” Jalali was quoted as saying, insisting results from an Iranian scientific study “confirm” the claim. “Israel and another country in the region have joint teams which work to ensure clouds entering Iranian skies are unable to release rain,” he said. “On top of that, we are facing the issue of cloud and snow theft,” Jalali added, citing a survey showing that, above 2,200 meters (7,218 feet), all mountainous areas between Afghanistan and the Mediterranean are covered in snow, except Iran.

• AP, “Iranian woman who protested headscarf gets 20-year sentence.” Enough said.

• Shannon Van Sant, NPR, “Online Protests Erupt In Iran After Arrest Of Teenager For Social Media Posts.” Excerpt: “Iranians are protesting and mocking clerical rulers on social media after the arrest of a teenage girl for posting videos of herself dancing on Instagram. Maedeh Hojabri currently has more than 11,000 followers and had uploaded dozens clips in which she is dancing to Western and Iranian music.” Don’t miss this one.

Under the category of Thank you, President Trump, see also:

• Reuters, “U.S. ambassador urges Germany to block Iran cash withdrawal.” Thank you, President Trump.

• Jon Gambrell, AP, “US official links economic protests in Iran to sanctions.”

• Andrew Torchia, Reuters, “U.S. says [it] disrupts Iran finance operation in UAE to squeeze Tehran.”

And finally:

• Cliff May, FDD, “The Islamic Republic’s demands.”