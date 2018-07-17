Posted on July 17, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Russia investigation, Trump Justice Department

In which Andrew McCarthy unloads

NR posted Andrew McCarthy’s column on last week’s development in the Mueller probe under the bland headline “Mueller’s politicized indictments of twelve Russian intelligence officers.” I think it might more properly have been headed In which Andrew McCarthy unloads on Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller. Among several other salient points, McCarthy observes: “The only point of the new indictment is to justify Rosenstein’s decision and Mueller’s existence.” If you overlooked the column yesterday, I commend it to your attention today.

