On the Carter Page FISA warrant

Andrew McCarthy has been our leading commentator on developments in the Russia investigation because he knows what is talking about. His National Review columns on the investigation are compiled here. In the adjacent post I (approximately) quoted Andy commenting on the redacted FISA warrant applications on Carter Page that were released by the Department of Justice in its Saturday night document dump. Below is the video posted here by FOX News.

Quotable quote: “I’m really embarrassed because I told people for months that this could never, ever happen. What I told people is that you’re not even going to hear about the [Steele] dossier when we finally learn what’s in the FISA warrants….When you read this thing, it’s astonishing. It’s as if they took the dossier and slapped the district court caption on it and gave it to the judge — which is exactly what I told people would never happen.”