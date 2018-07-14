Robert Mueller, the dispensable man

Yesterday, Robert Mueler indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers in connection with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton presidential campaign. Assuming the indictments are well-founded, a reasonable assumption, they are a welcome development, though it seems highly unlikely that any of the 12 will ever appear in court.

The indictments are not, however, evidence of the need for a special counsel. The Department of Justice has many able prosecutors who could have indicted the 12 Russians and done so at no incremental cost to taxpayers.

In addition, it’s likely they would have issued the indictment much sooner than Mueller did. Why? Because they would not have wasted time investigating such matters as whether President Trump obstructed justice by exercising his power to fire the FBI director, a conniver with a messianic complex whom both Democrats or Republicans had ceased to respect or trust.

For this reason, it is fair to criticize the Mueller investigation and to view it as, in part, a witch hunt, notwithstanding yesterday’s indictments.