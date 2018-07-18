Posted on July 18, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Congress, Democrats, James Comey

The Comey endorsement

This just in! Former FBI Director James Comey endorses the takeover of Congress by Democrats — in the name of the Founding Fathers, or at least in the name of Publius. Those of us who have been following the the exploits of the intelligence and law enforcement agencies working to undermine the Trump presidency will not be greatly shocked by this. Those of us who find Comey a rich source of unintended humor — here he speaks in the name of History, like Hegel and like the great Obama himself — may harbor the guilty thought that Comey invokes Alexander Hamilton and James Madison in the spirit of Aaron Burr.

