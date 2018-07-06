The Democrats Freak Out Over Jobs

The June jobs report was terrific. The economy added 213,000 jobs, more than forecasted, and the numbers for April and May were also revised upward. A record 155,576,000 are working, the tenth such record that has been set during the Trump administration. Wages also rose and labor force participation increased, sparking a slight uptick in the unemployment rate.

A cause for celebration, no? No. Not for the Democrats. This tweet by Nancy Pelosi aptly sums up the Democrats’ current stance on the economy–it is completely incoherent. The only thing we know for sure is that she doesn’t like President Trump.

The June #JobsReport shows what is at stake from the brewing storm of rising health costs, spiraling trade uncertainty & an economy being hollowed out to enrich big corporations & the wealthiest 1 percent. Americans deserve better than the GOP’s raw deal. https://t.co/WAVwdHh6BN — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 6, 2018

The Democratic Party is having a nervous breakdown.