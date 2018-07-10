The Wrath of Mother Nature

I spent most of last week on the big island of Hawaii, and since the news media said that fear of the volcano eruption had depressed tourism, it was the obvious thing to do. Here is a short highlight reel of the eruption from a helicopter, which had to stay above 3,000 feet; the zoom-in shot in the middle is very shaky (the helicopter ride was quite bumpy) but you can get a good idea of how vigorous this eruption is. The lava flow to the ocean, where you can see the steam rising from the lava going into the ocean, is seven miles long, and flowing like a river.

I think this video is proof of violations of both the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act, and an injunction against un-permitted emissions is clearly in order. Where are the activist Hawaiian judges when you need them?