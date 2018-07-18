Trump . . . What?

Let’s see if I have this straight: Trump is now retracting his previous retraction of the first retraction about how he flubbed the use of the double-negative about Russian election meddling. Got that? At least that’s what I take from this Washington Examiner story just out:

President Trump was “very strong” with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the prospect of future Kremlin-linked interference in U.S. elections, he stated in a new interview.

“Very strong on the fact that we can’t have meddling, we can’t have any of that,” Trump answered when asked by CBS News on Tuesday what he told Putin in Helsinki regarding reports about Russian meddling in the 2016 election. “I let him know we can’t have this, we’re not going to have it, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” he continued.

Trump further stated that assessments from his own U.S. intelligence officials on Russian efforts to undermine the U.S. political process were “true,” adding he holds Putin responsible for the operations.

“Well, I would because he’s in charge of the country, just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country,” he said. “So certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes.”