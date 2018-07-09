Tweet of the Week: “Democratic Socialism” In Action

This, from the Democrats’ shiny new object, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez:

I assume this is not a parody account, but someone is going to have to explain to me how democracy, rather than socialism, generated 40,000 percent inflation, etc.

I’m also confused. I thought the socialists have won all the elections in Venezuela for the last 20 years. I’ll look forward to Ocasio-Cortez explaining how much worse it would be if they had lost. (Memo to Democrats: Please promote Ocasio-Cortez as widely as possible.)