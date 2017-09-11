In a message addressed to us along with Drudge Report, American Thinker, InstaPundit, PJ Media and Gateway Pundit, Leo Goldstein writes:

Dear Editors,

You might be interested to learn, that your websites have been almost blacklisted by Google. “Almost blacklisted” means that Google search artificially downranks results from your websites to such extent that you lose 55% – 75% of possible visitors traffic from Google. This sitution is probably aggravated by secondary effects, because many users and webmasters see Google ranking as a signal of trust.

This result is reported in my paper published in WUWT. The findings are consistent with multiple prior results, showing Google left/liberal bias, and pro-Hillary skew of Google search in the elections.

I write to all of them to give you opportunity to discuss this matter among yourselves. Even if Google owes nothing to your publications, it certainly owes good faith to the users of its search.

Intentionally hiding conservative and/or libertarian websites from the customers is an obvious breach of good faith.

Those of you who do not know me are welcome to visit at Climate Realism Against Alarmism.

The almost blacklisted domains:

americanthinker.com

drudgereport.com

powerlineblog.com

pjmedia.com

thegatewaypundit.com

Best regards,

Leo Goldstein

DefyCCC.com