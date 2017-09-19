You have probably heard that Nancy Pelosi was confronted yesterday by a gaggle of honking DREAMers of the kind she had staged an event to support. The DREAMers disrupted the event with a bit of the takeover theater to which we have grown accustomed, if not inured.

The video (below) cries out for a title — the first that occurred to me was Discreet Charm of the DREAMers — and Pelosi thought bubbles. I find it hard to project myself into Pelosi’s mind. I think of her humming the tune of “Imagine” and singing to herself, “You may say that they’re dreamers…” Or thinking, “Hey, the revolution is supposed to devour its children.”

We are called on to view the DREAMers as innocent — what? — victims isn’t the right word, but something, of their parents’ move. The DREAMers did not make the decision to break into the United States. Here, however, they look like perpetrators.

We are not to hold it against their parents that they brought their ill-mannered progeny with them, or that they failed to teach them manners. Watching this production, however, I find it unnatural not to resent it.

Democrats want our huge population of illegal aliens to come out of the shadows, where they supposedly reside when they are not drawing on social services. If only. Bring back the shadows!

Democrats treat our huge population of illegal aliens as a core constituency. One would be a fool not to draw the logical inferences from that.

The gaggle of honking DREAMers calls itself “undocumented youth.” I don’t think that quite captures it. Maybe, Joe Pesci style, “undocumented yutes.”

The undocumented yutes demand legalization for all. They don’t understand that they remain here at the sufferance of the citizens of the United States. They don’t believe it. They think they are here by right. Someone ought to disabuse them of this notion.

The gaggle of honking DREAMers makes demands on their own behalf as though they are citizens, and on behalf of their parents as though we owe it to them. They mean to erase the meaning of citizenship as they mean to erase our borders.

What genius thought this up and wrote the script? Dick Tuck, call your office.