Posted on September 15, 2017 by Scott Johnson in Keith Ellison, Who is Keith Ellison?

Ellison spokesman: Current or former?

In the adjacent post I took a look at the hateful Twitter stylings of Minnesota Fifth District Rep. Keith Ellison’s press secretary Isaiah Breen. Breen describes himself on his Twitter profile as Ellison’s former press secretary. Corresponding with Breen yesterday in an exchange subsequently posted on Twitter, the Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo confirmed that Breen “had not been fired for sending the series of sarcastic Tweets.” Calling Ellison’s office early this afternoon, I was told that Breen was in a meeting. I have now asked Breen by email whether he is still employed by Ellison, as I believe him to be. I will update this post if I hear back from him.

