Mark Steyn on Monday

Next Monday evening, October 2, Mark Steyn will headline Center of the American Experiment’s Fall Briefing at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. If you live within driving distance of the Twin Cities, you shouldn’t miss it.

Doors open at 5:30 event will begin at 6:30. A reception will follow at 7:30. The cost is $75. You can go here for all the details, and to register online (follow the link at the bottom of the right sidebar). Or you can call Pari Cariaga at 612.338.3605.

If there is any chance you can make this event, you shouldn’t miss it. Everyone knows Mark Steyn as, simultaneously, the most serious and the funniest commentator in America. The event will take place in the Guthrie’s main theater, which holds just over 1,000. It is close to sold out, but some tickets remain. Imagine 1,000 conservatives rocking to a Mark Steyn performance–it is going to be a truly fun evening!

I hope you can make it. Go here to register on EventBrite.