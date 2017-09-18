So Trump Was Right About His Campaign Being Bugged?

CNN reports that the Obama administration’s FBI wiretapped former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort:

US investigators wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort under secret court orders before and after the election, sources tell CNN, an extraordinary step involving a high-ranking campaign official now at the center of the Russia meddling probe. The government snooping continued into early this year, including a period when Manafort was known to talk to President Donald Trump.

If this is true–and we should take it with a grain of salt, it comes from CNN–it means that President Trump was right when he said that the Obama administration wiretapped his campaign. Democrats have been denying this for the last year, apparently falsely.

The Obama administration spawned many scandals, but its corruption of the FBI is one of the worst.