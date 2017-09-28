Steve Scalise returns

Hunting Republicans, deranged leftist James Hodgkinson seriously wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at the congressional baseball practice this past June. Rep. Scalise arrived at the hospital having lost so much blood he was in imminent risk of death. He survived major surgeries in critical condition. He defied the odds to make an emotional return to Congress this morning. The Washington Post has a good account here.

The video below runs from his entrance onto the floor of the House under his own power through the subsequent remarks attendant to his return. It runs approximately 22 minutes.

“I’m definitely a living example that miracles really do happen,” Scalise said. As Paul Ryan and others recognized, Scalise’s return today represents a case of answered prayers.