“Stop the Hammering!” Meltdown at MSNBC

Connoisseurs of bad behavior in the media are all familiar with the famous highlight reel of Bill O’Reilly blowing his top at Inside Edition, years before he started non-spinning on Fox News. Today a tape of Lawrence O’Donnell having a really bad night recently has been leaked out from MSNBC. It’s about eight minutes long and takes a while for the full effect to build, but it does perhaps give some insight into recent reports that NBC’s negotiations on a contract extension with O’Donnell were “difficult.” Do tell! (Needless to say: Language warning!)

Methinks “Stop the hammering!” can take its place alongside “What’s the frequency, Kenneth?” in the annals of media mysteries. Memo to O’Donnell: That hammering you hear is in your head.

