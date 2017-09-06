That Was Then, This Is Now

It’s outrageous how heartless President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are about immigration and the DACA program. Hiding behind “the rule of law” like this:

[T]here are those in the immigrants’ rights community who have argued passionately that we should simply provide those who are [here] illegally with legal status, or at least ignore the laws on the books and put an end to deportation until we have better laws. … I believe such an indiscriminate approach would be both unwise and unfair. It would suggest to those thinking about coming here illegally that there will be no repercussions for such a decision. And this could lead to a surge in more illegal immigration. And it would also ignore the millions of people around the world who are waiting in line to come here legally. Ultimately, our nation, like all nations, has the right and obligation to control its borders and set laws for residency and citizenship. And no matter how decent they are, no matter their reasons, the 11 million who broke these laws should be held accountable. [Emphasis added]

As I say, a totally cruel and heartless point of view from Tru. . . What’s that? Oh: the person who spoke these lines was President Barack Obama, on June 30, 2010. But as Glenn Reynolds likes to point out, every single one of Obama’s pronouncements comes with an expiration date.