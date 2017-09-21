Valerie Plame Wilson “outs” herself

Remember Valerie Plame Wilson? She is, to quote Red State, “the former faux deep cover, non-official cover CIA ANALYST” who was not “outed” by Scooter Libby.

Today, Plame re-tweeted with obvious approval an anti-Jewish rant in something called the Unz Review by Phillip Giraldi, the headline of which is “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.” As Noah Pollak has shown, Giraldi is “a conspiracy theorist obsessed with Jews and Israel.” In his warped view, “scratching the surface of almost any event exposes the sinister machinations of international Jewry.”

The piece that Plame re-tweeted is consistent with this description. Giraldi maintains that “Jewish groups and deep pocket individual donors not only control the politicians, they own and run the media and entertainment industries.” He rejects as “a sham” the notion that these Jews have a “duel loyalty,” arguing that “some of them only have real loyalty to Israel.”

According to Giraldi, Jews use their control over politicians and the media to drive America into war. He proposes “a couple of simple fixes for the dominant involvement of American Jews in foreign policy issues where they have a personal interest due to their ethnicity or family ties.”

First, “don’t put them into national security positions involving the Middle East, where they will potentially be conflicted.” Second, when certain Jews appear on television, the media should be required to label them at the bottom of the television screen whenever they pop up, e.g. Bill Kristol is “Jewish and an outspoken supporter of the state of Israel.”

Giraldi charmingly compares this to “a warning label on a bottle of rat poison – translating roughly as ‘ingest even the tiniest little dosage of the nonsense spewed by Bill Kristol at your own peril.’” I compare it to wearing a yellow star.

When, naturally, Plame was called for re-tweeted Giraldi’s odious attack, Plame defended what she had done. She tweeted:

First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don’t imply endorsement. Yes, very provocative, but thoughtful. Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish.

She also tweeted:

Read the entire article and try, just for a moment, to put aside your biases and think clearly.

Before long, however, Plame back-tracked. She did so through a series of unpersuasive claims.

She stated:

OK folks, look, I messed up. I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest.

But, having instructed folks to “read the entire article,” it will hardly do for Plame to claim she did not do so herself. Surely, moreover, she read the title — America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars. It speaks of American Jews, not “neocons.”

Plame also blamed her re-tweet on the fact that she was moving. She said:

On a personal note, one should not tweet while moving, 8 workmen are in a small space, the dog is going nuts, and kids are texting one asking for things they forgot for school. Social media very unforgiving.

Multi-tasking can be challenging. But it was Plame’s decision to take on the task of re-tweeting obviously anti-Jewish content.

It turns out, moreover, that Plame has re-tweeted anti-Semitic material from the Unz Review in the past. For example, in 2015, following then-candidate Trump’s claim that American Muslims were celebrating the fall of the Twin Towers on 9/11, the Unz Review published a piece entitled “The Dancing Israelis,” claiming that some people celebrating the attack were Israeli. “Trump was right about 9/11,” the subtitle said, “but they weren’t Muslims.”

Plame tweeted a link to the post, writing “I never heard this story about 9/11.”

Plame has also re-tweeted articles by Giraldi, according to Bre Payton of The Federalist. In 2015, she shared a link to a post criticizing the role of Jewish people serving in Congress. “War Inside The Beltway,” the headline read. “Israeli-occupied Congress confronts the White House.”

Giraldi complained that “most of the Congressmen being quoted in the media are Jewish and are openly stating their concern for Israel while the media is uncritically accepting that as a reasonable position.” Plame commended article, particularly the bit about former CIA Director James Woolsey being a “fully owned parasite hovering in a regular neocon orbit. . .”

Was Plame moving that day too?

Plame’s excuses for re-tweeting Giraldi’s latest rant border on the absurd and her belated apology is surely insincere. Plame, the long-time darling of the American left, has outed herself as an anti-Semite.