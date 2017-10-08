Bill Maher, Neocon?

If we recur to the older definition of a neoconservative as a liberal mugged by reality, we have to be open to the possibility that lefty comedian Bill Maher is on his way to becoming a neoconservative. In a rant on his last show, he takes after the impulse of liberalism to regulate everything. Of course, he doesn’t understand that this is the telos of modern liberalism, but sooner or later perhaps he will, and will vote for Trump in 2020. Sure, this piece loses its way at the end, but the main point is correct. Come on over, Bill—we won’t call you an Islamophobe.
Heavy language warning, however. SUPER HEAVY language warning. Remember, you’ve been warned, bigly.